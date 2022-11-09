Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIEN. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sientra in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. Sientra has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $6.08.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Sientra by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

