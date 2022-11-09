Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 1.8%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 47,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 643.89% and a negative net margin of 243.89%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,669,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $16,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

