Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.59. 97,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,939. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.36. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The company has a market cap of C$633.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$67.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 98,277 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,844.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.