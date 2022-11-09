SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.49 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $51.49 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,441.63 or 0.99998888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00042438 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00023328 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00236879 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05103153 USD and is down -17.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,452,767.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

