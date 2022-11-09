Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Down 4.9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 137,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 501,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sio Gene Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sio Gene Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

