Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Down 4.9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 137,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 501,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Sio Gene Therapies Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.
