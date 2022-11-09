Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,854 shares of company stock worth $1,055,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.