SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Up 2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $428.00 and last traded at $417.32. Approximately 5,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.25.
SMC Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.82.
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.
