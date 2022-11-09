Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys 11,599 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

VZ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. 754,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,160,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

