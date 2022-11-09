Solidarilty Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded down $6.20 on Wednesday, hitting $154.89. 122,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

