Solidarilty Wealth LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 2,093,958 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

