Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

SBUX stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. 471,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

