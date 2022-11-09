Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases 2,051 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 498,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

O traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. 138,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

