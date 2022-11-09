Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases 572 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.1% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $828.40. 15,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,347. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $845.24. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $19,308,379. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

