Solidarilty Wealth LLC Sells 401 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,029. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

