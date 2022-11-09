Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 4.5 %

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. 956,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600,992. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $448.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

