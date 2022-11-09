Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 0.4 %

DALXF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

