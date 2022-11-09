SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

