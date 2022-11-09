Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.375-6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.36 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.6 %

SFM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 2,254,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $54,912,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

