Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.36 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.