Stacks (STX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $253.90 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $253.90 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00514300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,746.76 or 0.26789063 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

