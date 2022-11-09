Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

