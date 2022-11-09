Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 109,768 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Amplitude as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 8.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $267,230 over the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Trading Down 3.7 %

Amplitude stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. 5,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,251. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Amplitude Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.