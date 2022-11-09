Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $32,030,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $13,615,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.61. 1,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,528. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $152.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

