Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

MMC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $161.77. 17,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,389. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.