Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $210,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,780. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,854 shares of company stock worth $1,055,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

