Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,331 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 761.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

