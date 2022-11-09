Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $527,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.41. The stock had a trading volume of 86,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The firm has a market cap of $327.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average is $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,690 shares of company stock worth $46,121,941. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

