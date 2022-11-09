Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 389.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 326.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.