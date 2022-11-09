Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 186,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

