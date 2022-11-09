Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.58.

STWD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 98.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 82.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

