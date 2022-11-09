State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 21,300 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,089,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,278,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,089,307 shares in the company, valued at $170,278,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,121 shares of company stock worth $2,938,060. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.61 million, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

