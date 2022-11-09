State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 6,300 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $175,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

Shares of ES stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

