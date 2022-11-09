State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 11,400 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 223,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

