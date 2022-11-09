State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,700 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.93 and its 200-day moving average is $237.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,372 shares of company stock worth $42,461,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

