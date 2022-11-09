State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,430 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 19.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.63.

Shares of ILMN opened at $218.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

