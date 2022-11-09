State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 8,600 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $320.25 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average of $265.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

