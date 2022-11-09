State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

