State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 73,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

