State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,971 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $286.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.69. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $292.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

