State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 452,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 110,550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,349.2% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE DD opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

