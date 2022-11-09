State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 12,500 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of -91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

