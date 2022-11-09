State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,300 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,395,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.
Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE ATO opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.