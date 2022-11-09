State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in State Street were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

STT stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

