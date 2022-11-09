Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.50

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.50 and last traded at C$43.26, with a volume of 86960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.55.

A number of research firms have commented on SJ. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$839.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.8633976 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

