Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $13.86. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sterling Check shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 665 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Check

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,252 shares of company stock valued at $185,533 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sterling Check Stock Down 8.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,306,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,145,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -192.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

