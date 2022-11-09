Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

