Steven M. Mollenkopf Acquires 1,285 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.62. 11,227,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.06. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

