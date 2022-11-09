Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOO. CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $31.33 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

