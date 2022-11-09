Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after buying an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 3,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,035. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stifel Financial Company Profile

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

