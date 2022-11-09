Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 9th (AACAY, ADAP, ANIK, ARIS, BBD, BIRDF, CBD, CMSQF, CNHI, CRM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 9th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has 21.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. to an outperform rating. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.50.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $260.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $265.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investment AB Latour (publ) (OTC:IVTBF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $15.75 target price on the stock.

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a sell rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $0.85 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.00.

